close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iran

Iran is not looking for war with America: President Hassan Rouhani

Rouhani also told Macron that Iran will not renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, ISNA reported. 

Iran is not looking for war with America: President Hassan Rouhani

GENEVA: Iran is not looking for war with America, its President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Students` News Agency (ISNA). But Rouhani told Macron that if the United States violates Iran`s territorial space again, as Iranian officials maintain a U.S. drone did last week, it would be confronted. 

"If the Americans want to violate the waters or airspace of Iran again, Iran`s armed forces have a duty to confront them and they will have a decisive clash," Rouhani said. Rouhani also told Macron that Iran will not renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, ISNA reported. 

Tags:
IranUSHassan Rouhani
Next
Story

Saudi forces say they have captured leader of Yemen branch of Islamic State

Must Watch

PT10M49S

DNA: Non Stop News, 25th June 2019