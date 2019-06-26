Iran is not looking for war with America: President Hassan Rouhani

GENEVA: Iran is not looking for war with America, its President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Students` News Agency (ISNA). But Rouhani told Macron that if the United States violates Iran`s territorial space again, as Iranian officials maintain a U.S. drone did last week, it would be confronted.

"If the Americans want to violate the waters or airspace of Iran again, Iran`s armed forces have a duty to confront them and they will have a decisive clash," Rouhani said. Rouhani also told Macron that Iran will not renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, ISNA reported.