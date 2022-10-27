NewsWorld
IRAN

Iran Terrorist Attack: 13 killed, 21 injured at Shah Cheragh Shrine

The attack comes as thousands of protesters took to the streets of a northwestern city to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 08:43 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • 13 people were reportedly killed and 21 others injured in a "terrorist attack" at the Shahcheragh
  • The police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested
  • Earlier, In April, a 21-year-old man of Uzbek origin stabbed two Shiite clerics

Iran: At least 13 people were reportedly killed and 21 others injured in a "terrorist attack" at the Shahcheragh religious shrine in Iran`s southern city of Shiraz. One woman and two children were among the victims, semi-official Fars news agency said in a report, adding that investigations showed that the security forces of the shrine were also targeted in this attack on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the earlier reports said three terrorists were behind the attack, the police commander of Fars province said there is one attacker and the one has been arrested.

According to Fars, the perpetrator of this attack is an element of Takfiri groups. The attack comes as thousands of protesters took to the streets of a northwestern city to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Earlier, In April, a 21-year-old man of Uzbek origin stabbed two Shiite clerics and wounded another at the Imam Reza shrine, which honours one of the most revered figures in Shiite Islam.

The killings happened during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan when large crowds of worshippers had gathered at the shrine, in Iran's second-largest city Mashhad.

