Islamabad court orders Pak government to ensure protection of two abducted minors

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani government to ensure the protection and take the custody of two minor Hindu girls who were reportedly abducted, forced to convert to Islam and were then married forcefully.

The two girls - aged 15 and 13 - were reportedly abducted on the even of Holi and forced to convert to Islam. They were then reportedly married off to Muslim men. Pakistan's Geo News reported on Tuesday that the Islamabad High Court ordered the Pakistani government to ensure their protection.

The court ordered the Pakistani government to take their custody and ensure their safety while also asking the Imran Khan to submit the report of an inquiry he had ordered by April 2.

The entire incident has made international headlines with even India asking Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety of the two minor girls. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had even asked the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad to submit a report on the incident, prompting an angry reaction from Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry. To this, Sushma had pointed at him being 'guilty conscience.'