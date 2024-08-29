'West Bank Mosque Used As Militant Base', Israel Claims; Releases Drone Footage

The Israeli military released a video on Thursday showing what it claims to be the interior of a mosque used as a terrorist base in Far'a, a town in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. The video, captured by a drone, allegedly depicts tools for the manufacture of weapons and explosives. Zee News has yet to independently confirm the date or location of the footage.

Israel Defence Forces, while sharing the video on the social media platform X claimed, "This drone footage shows a place of worship that has become a hub for terrorism. During our precise, counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria this week, our troops uncovered a mosque that was used as an operations center and an explosives lab. Our troops will continue operating to protect civilians from terrorism on all fronts."

This release comes as Israel continues one of its largest military operations in the West Bank in recent months. The operation, which began in the early hours of Wednesday, involved hundreds of Israeli troops supported by helicopters, drones, and armored personnel carriers. They targeted the cities of Tulkarm, Jenin, and areas in the Jordan Valley.

This drone footage shows a place of worship that has become a hub for terrorism.



During our precise, counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria this week, our troops uncovered a mosque that was used as an operations center and an explosives lab.



Our troops will continue… pic.twitter.com/1DagAuqKV9 August 29, 2024

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Israeli forces killed five 'militants,' including a top commander of the Islamic Jihad, during ongoing raids. This marks the second day of what appears to be one of the largest operations in the region in recent years.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Mohamed Jaber, also known as Abu Shuja'a, was among those killed inside a mosque in Tulkarm after "exchanges of fire." Jaber, the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad-led Tulkarm battalion, was a key target for Israel due to his involvement in planning and executing attacks, including a shooting in June that killed an Israeli civilian, Amnon Muchtar, in Qalqilya.

Jaber, 26, had previously evaded capture; Israeli media had reported his death during a raid earlier this year, only for him to later appear alive at his own funeral. The Tulkarm branch of Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed Jaber's death, labeling it the "assassination of our leader." In response, they claimed their fighters detonated an explosive device and shot at an Israeli infantry unit behind a mosque, causing "direct hits," according to The Washington Post.

As the operation continues, Palestinians have raised concerns that the sweeping incursion could escalate violence and disrupt access to essential services. The military actions around Jenin and Tulkarm are ongoing, with both sides engaged in intense exchanges of fire.