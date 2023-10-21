Israel Defence Force Kills Two Senior Officials Of Hamas Military In Air Strike On Gaza

New Delhi: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Saturday to have killed two senior leaders of military wing of Hamas in its strikes. This is yet another setback for the terror group which already has lost around 10 of its top leaders. Additionally, the IDF reported that approximately one-fifth of the rockets launched by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the past 24 hours misfired, landing inside Gaza and causing harm to civilians. This misfire incident involved more than 550 rockets. IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed that these misfires led to casualties among the local population

This information comes shortly after Hamas accused Israel of firing a rocket that struck Gaza's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, leading to multiple casualties. The IDF, however, denied these accusations, with independent international investigators determining that the rocket in question came from a misfire by PIJ.

The IDF has been targeting Hamas military objectives in the northern Gaza Strip as part of preparations for a potential ground invasion. Originally planned for the previous week, the invasion was delayed due to weather conditions and a reported request from the United States to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

1 in 5 Hamas & Islamic Jihad rockets hit Gaza in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/sfOv02NMuU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 21, 2023

On Saturday, humanitarian aid, including medicine, food, and supplies, entered Gaza, but fuel was not permitted. The IDF encouraged Gaza residents to move to the southern part of the region to receive humanitarian assistance, as they continue their operations against Hamas in the north.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the arrival of humanitarian aid into Gaza and thanked Egypt, Israel, and the United Nations for facilitating its safe passage.

Additionally, Daniel Hagari provided updates on the number of Israeli soldiers killed and hostages taken. Israel has been in contact with the families of 307 fallen soldiers and raised the number of hostages to 210.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant outlined the primary objective of an expected invasion of the Gaza Strip, which is the destruction of Hamas. Following the elimination of Hamas, a new "security reality" is envisioned for the Gaza Strip. Gallant also detailed the war's objectives, including the destruction of both the military and government structures of Hamas. Israel aims to create a new "security regime" for the Gaza Strip, ultimately relinquishing its responsibility for day-to-day life in the region.

Gallant described a three-phase plan for the war, with the first phase involving military campaigns, airstrikes, and ground maneuvers to target operatives and infrastructure. The second phase would focus on eliminating pockets of resistance with lower-intensity fighting, and the third phase would establish a new security regime and a different security reality for the area.