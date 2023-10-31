trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682590
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Israel-Hamas War: 50 Killed, 150 Injured In Attack On Gaza Refugee Camp

Israel has struck over 300 Hamas targets and killed "numerous" terrorists in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including a senior commander.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israel-Hamas War: 50 Killed, 150 Injured In Attack On Gaza Refugee Camp

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants, at least 50 people were killed and over 150 were injured in an attack on a refugee camp in war-torn Gaza. While the reports claim that the attack was carried out by the Israeli Air Force, the Israeli Defence Forces are yet to react to the development. A director of a hospital in Gaza confirmed that more than 50 Palestinians have been killed. However, it's not clear whether the attack was done by the IAF or it was another failed rocket of Hamas, as claimed by the IDF last week when a hospital was hit by a rocket.

Israel has maintained that its forces are engaging with Hamas terrorists on the ground and inside tunnels. The IDF also said that a barrage of rockets were fired on Israel today as well by the Hamas militants.

Earlier, the IDF said that its forces are now focusing on only one thing and that is victory. It said that they are fighting to eliminate Hamas. The IDF said that the objective is to kill as many enemy commanders as possible, kill as many terrorists as possible and completely destroy their infrastructure.

Israeli forces have been conducting ground raids in Gaza and 'fierce battles' are going on for hours in many areas. The IDF today confirmed that it attacked a Hamas terrorist outpost in northern Gaza, killing dozens of terrorists. The IDF said it also struck anti-tank missile launching cells and anti-tank missile launch and observation posts while confiscating numerous weapons and explosive devices.

Israel has struck over 300 Hamas targets and killed "numerous" terrorists in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including a senior commander.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?