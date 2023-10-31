Israel-Hamas War: 50 Killed, 150 Injured In Attack On Gaza Refugee Camp

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants, at least 50 people were killed and over 150 were injured in an attack on a refugee camp in war-torn Gaza. While the reports claim that the attack was carried out by the Israeli Air Force, the Israeli Defence Forces are yet to react to the development. A director of a hospital in Gaza confirmed that more than 50 Palestinians have been killed. However, it's not clear whether the attack was done by the IAF or it was another failed rocket of Hamas, as claimed by the IDF last week when a hospital was hit by a rocket.

Israel has maintained that its forces are engaging with Hamas terrorists on the ground and inside tunnels. The IDF also said that a barrage of rockets were fired on Israel today as well by the Hamas militants.

Earlier, the IDF said that its forces are now focusing on only one thing and that is victory. It said that they are fighting to eliminate Hamas. The IDF said that the objective is to kill as many enemy commanders as possible, kill as many terrorists as possible and completely destroy their infrastructure.

Israeli forces have been conducting ground raids in Gaza and 'fierce battles' are going on for hours in many areas. The IDF today confirmed that it attacked a Hamas terrorist outpost in northern Gaza, killing dozens of terrorists. The IDF said it also struck anti-tank missile launching cells and anti-tank missile launch and observation posts while confiscating numerous weapons and explosive devices.

Israel has struck over 300 Hamas targets and killed "numerous" terrorists in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including a senior commander.