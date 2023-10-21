Israel-Hamas War Ground Report: Massive Military Buildup At Border, Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

The Israel-Hamas has entered the 14th day with the Israeli Defence Forces all poised for ground invasion in Gaza. Hundreds of tanks and thousands of Israeli soldiers have lined up at the Gaza border waiting for an official order to start their ground offensive. Zee News reporter Vishal Pandey reported from ground zero that humanitarian aid of 20 trucks has reached Gaza, a first since the October 8 counter-offensive launched by Israel. Meanwhile, the United Nations has said that the 20 trucks of aid is very little for the affected populations in Gaza.

Vishal Pandey said that while the war has entered the 14th day, the firing of rockets has continued from the Hamas side and the Israeli Air Force is also carrying out the airstrikes at the Hamas sites.

Reports indicate that there is a discreet push from the United States and Europe for Israel to delay its mission. The concern behind this request is the potential detrimental impact it may have on future efforts to secure the release of additional hostages. According to the reports, both the US and the UK governments acknowledge the high probability of a ground invasion but are not advocating against it entirely. Instead, they are advising Israel to temporarily postpone it, in hopes that further diplomatic initiatives may yield success.

The US and the UK are pushing for the release of hostages by Hamas through negotiators led by Qatar. As per the IDF, Hamas has kept captive over 200 Israelis including foreign citizens. Earlier yesterday, Hamas released two US nationals following negotiations with Qatar.