Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets In Lebanon After Border Attack

New Delhi: Israel said it has bombed “terror targets and military infrastructure” belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon on Monday, in retaliation for gunfire aimed at Israel. The Israeli Air Force posted on X that it had hit the targets of the Shiite militant group, which is backed by Iran, after shots were fired at Israeli soldiers and a tank near the Lebanese border. The Israeli Defence Force said that no one was injured in the attack, which also triggered sirens in the areas surrounding Gaza and in Tel Aviv. The IDF responded with artillery fire and said it holds Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, responsible for the terrorism.

The Israeli Air Force also announced on X that it had killed Osama Mazini, the head of the Hamas Shura Council in Gaza, who was in charge of Hamas prisoners and directed terrorist activities against Israel. On Monday, Israel also evacuated residents living in the north of the country within two kilometres of the border with Lebanon and moved them to state-funded guest houses. The plan, approved by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, involved 28 communities.

The evacuation came after Israel attacked Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in Lebanon on Sunday, following a rocket attack on an Israeli town and military outposts near the border that killed one civilian. Nine more rockets were fired at Nahariya, a northern city, but no casualties were reported.