London fire brigade tackle blaze in high-rise apartment block

London Fire Department

London Fire Brigade on Monday said it was tackling a fire on the 17th floor of a high-rise apartment block in the east of the city, with a hundred firefighters tackling the blaze.

"We now have 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters dealing with the fire on 17th floor of a block of flats on #Whitechapel High Street. One of our 64 metre ladders has also been sent to the scene," London Fire Brigade said on Twitter.

A video shared on Twitter by the fire brigade showed a orange flames and smoke pouring out of a high-rise building.

The London Ambulance Service said that it was also responding to the fire.

"If you are in the local area, please try and stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed," it said.

Tags:
London Fire DepartmentLondon Fire Brigade DepartmentLondon high rise building fire
