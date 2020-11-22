हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Moderna to charge Rs 1855-Rs 2755 for COVID-19 vaccine: CEO

The Chief Executive of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, on Saturday said that his company will charge governments between Rs 1855 (USD 25) and Rs 2755 (USD 37) per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Moderna to charge Rs 1855-Rs 2755 for COVID-19 vaccine: CEO

The Chief Executive of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, on Saturday said that his company will charge governments between Rs 1855 (USD 25) and Rs 2755 (USD 37) per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Talking to German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS), Barcel said that the price of the coronavirus vaccine will depend on the amount of doses ordered by the governments.

"Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Earlier, a senior EU official who is involved in the talks with the Moderna to procure vaccine for the deadly viral disease said the European Commission wanted to seal a deal with Moderna in order to procure millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a price below $25 per dose.

"Nothing is signed yet, but we`re close to a deal with the EU Commission. We want to deliver to Europe and are in constructive talks," Bancel told WamS, adding that a contract would be signed soon.

According to Moderna, its coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19. The claim made by the US-based biotechnology firm us based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial. Few days before Moderna another American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had claimed that its coronavirus vaccine is also around 95% effective.

It is learnt that the EU and Moderna has been in talks for the latter's COVID-19 vaccine since July.

Tags:
CoronavirusModernacoronavirus vaccine
Next
Story

England will end COVID lockdown with stricter tiered system
  • 90,50,597Confirmed
  • 1,32,726Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT32M19S

Comedian Sunil Pal and Raju Srivastava latest reaction on Bharti Singh's arrest over drug charges