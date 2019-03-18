हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Netherlands shooting

Several injured in Netherlands's Utrecht shooting incident

The shooting was reported in a residential neighbourhood.

Several injured in Netherlands&#039;s Utrecht shooting incident
Representational image

Amsterdam: Several people were injured in shooting in the Dutch city of Netherlands's Utrecht. The shooting was reported in a residential neighbourhood.

The shooting comes barely three days after the ghastly shooting at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch what left at least 50 people dead.

28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with murder on Saturday. Tarrant was remanded without a plea and is due back in court on April 5 where police said he was likely to face further charges.

 

More details awaited

