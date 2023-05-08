topStoriesenglish2604578
NAMMA HOMEOPATHY

Namma Homeopathy: No 1 Advance Homeopathy Health Care Clinics Across Karnataka & Maharashtra

Namma Homeopathy have 20 + Years of collective experience and have 200+ well expertise qualified doctors and have more than 21+ clinics across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Namma Homeopathy is a No 1 advance Homeopathy Health care Clinics across Karnataka & Maharashtra which aims to provide Super Speciality Homeopathy treatments for all Chronic Diseases in the modern Life style.

Namma Homeopathy has made Homeopathy do its greatest popularity in the country by treating Chronic Diseases like Arthritis, Diabetes, Infertility, Thyroid, PCOD, Psoriasis, Backpain, Vitiligo, Vericos viens, Mental disorders etc with more than 90% success rate and has made people to select Homeopathy as a first line of treatment for their health conditions.

Namma Homeopathy research team Doctors panel has treated more than 1 Lakh Chronic cases successfully through it new formula of Medicine called “IMMUNOGENIC MIASMATIC 6TH GENERATION HOMEOPATHIC TREATMENT”. 

Namma Homeopathy medicines are Safe, Effective, Non invasive, Inexpressive, No side effects which ensures long term benefits and solution in every individual.

Namma Homeopathy vision is to provide Super Speciality Homeopathy Treatments to each and every door steps of millions of people and to  make India, a Disease free country.

By noticing Namma Homeopathy Health Services & Treatments, so many Great Personalities and Celebrities are associated with Namma Homeopathy and has given their hands & support to make Homeopathy to its greatest popularity in India.

On the occasion of successful completion of 6 years of Namma Homeopathy services in the field of Homeopathy, Namma Homeopathy logo has been successfully Unveiled by the Present Chief Minister of Maharashtra Honourable MR. EKNATH SHINDE JI & by Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Honourable MR. DEVENDRA FADNAVIS JI along with Namma Homeopathy Chairman & Managing director  Dr. More Raghu Prasad and team.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)

