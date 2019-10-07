close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sicily

Nine dead, 22 rescued as boat carrying migrants sinks off Sicily

The UN migration agency said the boat had set sail from Tunisia and had been carrying Tunisian and west African migrants. Vessels from the coastguard and customs police had reached the vessel, which overturned in rough seas about six nautical miles from the coast of Lampedusa.

Nine dead, 22 rescued as boat carrying migrants sinks off Sicily
Image Credits: Pixabay (Used for representation only)

Palermo: At least nine people died when a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of the island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily, Italy`s coastguard said on Monday.

The coastguard said rescue vessels had picked up 22 people, and search operations for other survivors were underway after an alert was received late on Sunday night that a boat carrying some 50 people was in difficulty. The UN migration agency said the boat had set sail from Tunisia and had been carrying Tunisian and west African migrants.

Live TV

Vessels from the coastguard and customs police had reached the vessel, which overturned in rough seas about six nautical miles from the coast of Lampedusa, the coastguard said in a statement. Nine bodies had been recovered, it added.

"This highlights once again that urgent action is needed to address the situation in the Mediterranean," said Charlie Yaxley, a spokesperson for the United Nations` refugee agency, the UNHCR. "More than 1,000 people have died on the Mediterranean this year alone, most on the route from Libya to Europe," he said.

The Italian interior ministry says some 7,939 migrants have reached Italy by boat so far this year, down 63% on the same period in 2018 and 93% on 2017 levels. At least nine die, 22 rescued from migrant boat off Sicily.

Tags:
SicilyMigrant boatLampedusa
Next
Story

Hundreds of climate change activists block Amsterdam traffic

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Bollywood celebs offers prayers to goddess Durga