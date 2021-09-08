हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan crisis

'No PhD degree, master`s degree is valuable today,' says Taliban's Education Minister

In a video Taliban`s Minister of Education, Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir is heard saying that no degree of higher education is valuable in the Taliban's rule.

&#039;No PhD degree, master`s degree is valuable today,&#039; says Taliban&#039;s Education Minister
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: A video widely shared on social media shows the Taliban`s Minister of Education, Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir diluting the importance of any kind of higher education.

"No PhD degree, master`s degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all," Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir is heard saying in the video.
 

The remarks, as expected, drew huge criticism. Private universities and higher education institutions in Afghanistan that are following the new gender format have reopened.

Male and female university students will be taught in separate classrooms and only female lecturers will be allowed to teach girls` classes, Tolo News reported.

Joint classes are not acceptable at universities. A Taliban official said, "Some of the universities are able to use separate buildings for girls, to teach the girls separately. But a number of universities do not have buildings, they can change the time of classes."

Meanwhile, officials from the private universities and institutions said they were willing to implement the new format required by the ministry. The officials are worried about the girls` low attendance at the universities.
 

