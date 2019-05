North Korea fired a short-range missile from the east coast city of Wonsan towards the east on Saturday morning, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing South Korea`s joint chiefs of staff.

The joint chiefs of staff said Korea and U.S. authorities are analysing details of the missile, which was fired at around 9 a.m., Yonhap said.

The joint chiefs of staff were not immediately available for comments, while South Korea`s presidential spokeswoman said they were checking the report.