North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's sister threatens to take 'military action' South Korea

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Saturday (June 13) issued fresh threat to South Korea saying that Pyongyang will will take "action" against the South and order its military to take action.

"I feel it is high time to surely break with the south Korean authorities. We will soon take a next action," said Jong in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency.

It may be recalled that North has been issuing threats to South for the last few days over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border.

"By exercising my power authorized by the Supreme Leader, our Party and the state, I gave an instruction to the arms of the department in charge of the affairs with enemy to decisively carry out the next action," said Jong, who is a key advisor to North Korean leader Kim.

She added that "the right to taking the next action against the enemy will be entrusted to the General Staff of our army."

Kim's sister, however, refused to divulge the military action which North could take against South but appeared to threaten the destruction of the Joint Liaison Office, in the North Korean border city of Kaesong.

"Before long, a tragic scene of the useless north-south joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen," her statement on KCNA said.

Notaly, Jong had earlier slammed Seoul for failing to stop activists from flying balloons carrying anti-regime leaflets across the border.

KCNA has described leaflet scattering as "an act of a preemptive attack that precedes a war".

"It is necessary to make them keenly feel what they have done," said Kim Yo Jong, referring to South's failure to block the leaflet campaign of the activists.

North Korea had also attacked the South for making "nonsensical talking" about the denuclearisation process and trying to "meddle" in the US-North talks.