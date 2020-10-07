One in 10 across world may have contracted COVID-19, says WHO

Geneva: As the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 grows across the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that one person in ten across the world may have contracted the deadly virus.

The statement comes amid the rising coronavirus infections as there have been a total of 3,53,47,404 confirmed coronavirus infections around the world, with over 10.3 lakh deaths, according to WHO.

"The estimate that 10% of the world's population has contracted the virus came from Mike Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme," reported BBC news.

Ryan added, "This varies depending on the country, it varies from urban to rural, it varies between different groups."

"But what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk. We know the pandemic will continue to evolve but we also know we have the tools that work to suppress transmission and save lives right now and they are at our disposal," Ryan said.

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also spoke at the Executive Board meeting and expressed, "It seems incredible to think that when this Board met in February, there were just 151 cases and 1 death outside China of what we now call COVID-19."

As per WHO, 10 countries account for 70% of all reported cases and deaths, and just 3 countries account for half.

Meanwhile, a WHO survey said that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted or halted critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide while the demand for mental health is increasing. The survey of 130 countries provided the first global data showing the devastating impact of COVID-19 on access to mental health services.

"Bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating existing ones. Many people may be facing increased levels of alcohol and drug use, insomnia, and anxiety," stated WHO.

The survey was conducted from June to August 2020 among 130 countries across WHO’s six regions.