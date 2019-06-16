close

United States

One killed, 2 injured in shooting inside California wholesale store

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the US city of Corona on Friday night. The incident took place at a wholesale store in Southern California.

Corona: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in the US city of Corona on Friday night. The incident took place at a wholesale store in Southern California.

Witnesses at the scene told local reporters that an argument had broken out between a man and a woman inside the membership-only warehouse of the store, following which seven to eight gunshots were heard, reported Xinhua news agency.

Local media reports that the suspect has been detained. The details regarding his condition and identity have not yet been revealed.

Further details into the matter are awaited.
 

