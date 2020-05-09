Over 40.6 lakh worldwide COVID-19 cases, 14.1 lakh recovered while 2.78 lakh died

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic by Saturday (May 9, 2020) evening infected over 40.6 lakh people globally. As many as 14.1 lakh people recovered but more than 2.78 lakh lost their lives due to the fatal virus.

According to the Worldometers website at 11 PM IST, around 40,65,870 people have been contracted with COVID-19, while approximately 2,78,375 people succumbed to the virus

There were 56,570 new cases and close to 2,400 deaths in the world in the last 24 hours.

The United States (US) being the worst hit nation in the world reported more than 10,650 cases in a day. The US now has 13,32,440 COVID-19 patients in the country.

Spain with 2,62,780 cases is the second-worst affected country. Spain on Saturday witnessed 2,666 fresh coronavirus cases.

Spain is followed by Italy where there were more than 1,050 cases on Saturday. Italy now has 2,18,268 COVID-19 infections.

The United Kingdom on the fourth spot saw a surge of 3,895 cases in a day. The UK's total count has increased to 2,15,260.

The most number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the last 24 hours were reported in Russia. Russia has been the worst-hit country in the world in the past few weeks now. Russia on Saturday saw a jump of 10,810 cases. It now has a total of 1,98,670 positive cases.

France (1,76,070), Germany (1,70,990), Brazil (1,48,670), Turkey (1,37,110) and Iran (1,06,220) have also been severely affected.

Most number of COVID-19 deaths:

The US with close to 80,000 deaths remained on top of the list. The US on Saturday recorded around 565 COVID-19 deaths.

The UK with 346 new deaths now has 31,580 fatalities.

Italy's death toll on Saturday increased by 194 to 30,395.

Spain on the fourth spot witnessed 179 deaths and the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country surged to 26,470.

France with 26,230 deaths and brazil with 10,100 casualties are the other worst-hit countries in the world.