Shaheen-III missile

Pakistan conducts flight test of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan Armed Forces` media wing said the test flight of this surface-to-surface ballistic missile was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

File Photo (Reuters)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday conducted a flight test of the Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the country.

"Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

Shaheen-III has a range of 2,750 kilometres. Last year in January, Pakistan conducted a similar test of the same missile. The solid-fuelled missile -- equipped with Post-Separation Altitude Correction (PSAC) system -- was first tested in March 2015.

This test comes as the voting in the Pakistan National Assembly over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to be held after 8 pm (local time) on Saturday.

