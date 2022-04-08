New Delhi: Ahead of the no-confidence motion, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (April 8) reiterated his allegation that a US diplomat threatened regime change in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led nation.

Slamming the Supreme Court for directing him to face the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition, Khan, in a televised address to the nation, said, “I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the SC should have investigated it."

Accusing the Opposition of horse-trading, Khan, as quoted by ANI, asked, “There is rampant horse-trading in the opposition camp. Which country's democracy allows these kinds of acts?”

Reiterating his accusation against the US, the Pakistan PM said no superpower can dictate terms to India. “I'm not anti-American but we don't need a one-sided relationship. Look at India, no one can dictate to India on their foreign policy(the way they dictate to us),” he added.

"US wants me to be removed because they know I will not be their puppet," the Pakistan PM stated.

Calling for street protests on Sunday evening, Khan said, “People, not Army, can safeguard democracy. Come in front of people and announce elections. Opposition, steeped in corruption, wants to see me out of power to bury cases against them. I am ready for struggle.”

Earlier on Thursday, in a historic 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial called Imran Khan's move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections "unconstitutional". The bench unanimously struck down the deputy speaker's ruling and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, directing Khan to face no-confidence motion.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician will face a no-trust motion in the 342-member National Assembly on Saturday where he is likely to lose, which will make Imran Khan the first Pakistan PM to be ousted via a no-confidence vote. Notably, no Pakistani PM has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

