Pakistan conducts successful 'training launch' of short-range ballistic missile Nasr

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday issued a statement announcing that Islamabad has successfully conducted the training launch of a short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile named Nasr.

The ISPR statement added that launch conducted by the Army Strategic Forces Command was aimed at "enhancing operational efficiency" as well as "re-validating desired technical parameters".

The training exercise also involved launching of quad salvo for desired effects, said the statement. According to ISPR statement, Nasr is a "high precision, shoot-and-scoot weapon system and it also has the ability of in-flight maneuverability".

The statement of Pakistan military media wing also remarked that this weapon system has augmented full spectrum deterrence posture while remaining within the precincts of the policy of credible minimum deterrence.

The launch ceremony of Nasr was witnessed by Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations. For his part, Hayat appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces Command.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Services Chiefs have also congratulated on successful conduct of the training launch.