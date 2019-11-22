Pakistan PM Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump discuss Jammu and Kashmir during telephonic conversation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Jammu and Kashmir matter with US President Donald Trump urging him to "continue his efforts for the facilitation of a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir matter". In a telephonic conversation on Thursday, Khan also appreciated Trump’s continued engagement as well as mediation offer in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raking up allegations on the "current situation" in Jammu and Kashmir, he claimed that millions of people are under a clampdown in the region. Pakistan has been continuously trying to malign India on multiple international platforms since the abrogation of Article 370 trying to portray an appalling picture. Time and again he has asked Trump to mediate in the matter but India has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is the internal matter of the nation. India has also maintained that any discussion on the region will be done bilaterally with Pakistan and no third-party intervention will be accepted.

Both leaders also discussed bilateral and regional issues. Khan conveyed that the release of Western hostages in Afghanistan was a positive development and Pakistan was happy that they were safe and free. President Trump thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating this positive outcome.



The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Both leaders agreed to continue to work together for the promotion of this shared objective.



Recalling their conversations in Washington and New York, the two leaders agreed to deepen bilateral collaboration, including in relevant multilateral fora. The two leaders further agreed to remain in close contact.