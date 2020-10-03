हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor as coronavirus COVID-19 situation 'improves'

Pakistan government has announced that the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side has been reopened as COVID-19 situation in the country has improved.

File photo

Islamabad: Pakistan government has announced that the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side has been reopened as COVID-19 situation in the country has improved.

As per the notification issued by Pakistan Ministry of religious affairs on Friday, Indian visitors are allowed to come daily from dawn to dusk as per the bilateral agreement made in 2019 between India and Pakistan, The News reported.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India`s Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan`s Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government in March.Pakistan`s government had also imposed a ban on Pakistani nationals from travelling via the Kartarpur corridor.

It was reopened briefly in June to commemorate Maharaja Ranjit Singh`s death anniversary, with India rejecting Pakistan`s offer and refusing to open the corridor on its side.

Tags:
CoronavirusKartarpur corridorPakistanCOVID-19
