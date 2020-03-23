Pakistan's Babur-2 missile crashes within 2 minutes, second failed attempt

New Delhi: Pakistan's dream of making a cruise missile that could cover a distance of 750 kilometers shattered as the Babur-2 missile crashed within two minutes of its launch.

According to sources, the test of Babur-2 missile from Sonmiani range of Balochistan on March 14 has completely failed.

The missile could only cover 14 kilometers before hitting the ground in a few minutes. This is the second failed attempt of Pakistan's sub sonic Babur-2 missile.

Earlier, Pakistan had claimed that the Babur-2 missile is also capable of carrying a nuclear weapon.