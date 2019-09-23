PM Narendra Modi calls Donald Trump's presence at 'Howdy, Modi' event 'a watershed moment in India-US ties'

Hours after the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump endorse each other, the former on Monday said that Trump's presence at the event was "a watershed moment in India-USA ties".

PM Modi took to Twitter lauding the US President and called him "a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community", adding that his presence indicates his "respect towards India and the Indian diaspora". The PM also tweeted several pictures from the event calling them "moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory". He thanked the people and admired the programmes in the event.

Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties. Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community.

Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/iGHjT6Tp5a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory. I thank all those who came for the #HowdyModi programme. The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/2L4AhkVTSz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

Sharing some more pictures from #HowdyModi in Houston. pic.twitter.com/KkrXAFbHxh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

In the event, PM Modi introduced President Trump as a "great American president", who from being a "CEO to Commander in chief, from board rooms to oval office, from studios to global stage" left a "deep and lasting impact everywhere". Referring to Trump's slogan "make America great again", Prime Minister Modi said that the US President has achieved much for the United States. He added that India has connected well with President Trump and endorsed the latter by saying "Abki baar, Trump Sakar". Remember the US goes to elections next year and this will be seen as an important endorsement of Trump presidency by a visiting foreign leader.

"From Houston to Hyderabad, from Boston to Bangaluru, from Chicago to Shimla, from Los Angeles to Ludhiana, from New Jersey to New Delhi – hundreds of millions are glued, as they witness history in Making", said the Prime Minister, adding that "it’s a new history and new chemistry and evidence of synergy" between the two countries.

Calling PM Modi "one of America’s most devoted and most loyal friend" US President Trump said, "Prime Minister Modi of India is doing a truly exceptional job for India and all of the Indian people"

Lauding the Indian-American community, Trump said, "(I am) especially grateful to be joined by over 50,000 incredible members of thriving, prosperous, flourishing, hardworking Indian American community" and four million "amazing Indian Americans who enrich our culture, uphold our values..you are truly proud to be Americans".