Queen Elizabeth's Royal duties rolled back due to health concerns

Queen Elizabeth`s work duties have been reduced amid concerns for her health.As per New York Post, the monarchy`s annual report, which was released last week, revealed that Queen Elizabeth II`s role as head of state has been tweaked from 13 bulleted points to a less specific description. And the duties the 96-year-old "must fulfil" have also been reduced.It has been reported that this is the first time Queen Elizabeth`s role has been formally rewritten in a decade. Elizabeth,96, previously experienced several health issues including testing positive for COVID-19 in February.

Last month, the Queen also skipped the first day of Royal Ascot due to mobility issues, and during her Platinum Jubilee celebration she was absent from a church service due to "discomfort." She then appeared in the closing parade via hologram. She also used a cane for an official portrait during the Order of the Garter service at St. George`s Chapel in Windsor Castle in June.She also missed a Thanksgiving service event at St Paul`s Cathedral due to age-related ailments.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the Queen had said.

