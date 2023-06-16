Record-Breaking Feat: US Boy Max Park, Struggled With Autism, Shatters Rubik's Cube Guinness World Record - Watch

New Delhi: Max Park, 21-year-old boy from United States of America (USA), has finally done what many thought was impossible as he broke the current record for the fastest time to solve a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube. He solved the Rubik cube with a time of 3.13 seconds, becoming the new Guinness World Record holder.

Earlier, the record for solving the 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube was held by Yusheng Du, who belongs to China. He had solved it in 3.47 seconds. It appeared in the video that people were gone crazy after Max broke the world record and started taking pictures of him.

“The atmosphere was electric,” Park’s father, Schwan Park, told the Guinness book. “Everybody knew that he had broken the record, and I think partially everybody was in shock.

After his son added the 3x3x3 world record to a long list of others he already owned, including the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube, and 7x7x7 cube, Schwan referred to the 3x3x3 record as the "crème de la crème" of cubing accomplishments.

Who Is Max Park?

Born on November 28, 2001, Max Park is known as a Rubik’s Cube speedsolver as he holds multiple records for solving cubes in multiple categories. He lives in Cerritos California and his parents are Mikki and Schwan Park.

Struggle With Autism

Max was diagnosed with Autism, a serious development disorder that impairs the ability to communicate and interact, when he was 2 years older.

Eventually, Park’s motor skills were severely impaired because of his autism and so his mother, Miki Park, taught him how to solve a Rubik’s cube after he had shown interest in it.

Finally, he entered into speedcubing and performing at competitions.

Max Park’s Record Holdings

As per The World Cube Association (WCA) ranking, here’s all records that he holds now.

3x3x3 Single: 3.13 seconds - 1st place

3x3x3 Average of 5: 4.86 seconds - 2nd place (tied)

4x4x4 Single: 16.79 seconds - 1st place

4x4x4 Average of 5: 19.38 seconds - 1st place

5x5x5 Single: 33.02 seconds - 1st place

5x5x5 Average of 5: 37.00 seconds - 1st place

6x6x6 Single: 59.74 seconds - 1st place

6x6x6 Mean of 3: 1 minute 8.56 seconds - 1st place

7x7x7 Single: 1 minute 35.68 seconds - 1st place

7x7x7 Mean of 3: 1 minute 42.12 seconds - 1st place

3x3x3 One-Handed Single: 6.20 seconds - 1st place

3x3x3 One-Handed Average of 5: 8.76 seconds - 2nd place