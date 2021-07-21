हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan

Rights group expresses concern over abduction of human rights activist in Pakistan

The abduction took place on the eve of the AWP National Day of action protest against illegal land grabs by private property developers in Sindh.

Rights group expresses concern over abduction of human rights activist in Pakistan
Image for representation

Islamabad: Various European chapters of Amnesty International, including Luxemburg, Brussels, Switzerland have written to the Sindh Chief Minister, expressing their concern over the abduction of a human rights activist in the country.

Seengar Noonari, human rights activist and labour secretary of Awami Worker Party (AWP), Sindh was abducted on June 26 from his residence in Nasirabad for organising his community to resist various private property developers.

The abduction took place on the eve of the AWP National Day of action protest against illegal land grabs by private property developers in Sindh. Fifteen men in plain clothes reportedly ransacked Noonari's house before blindfolding and taking him away.

A protest was also held in London on July 12 in front of the Pak High Commission on this issue and a petition was submitted demanding Noonari's immediate release.Noonari's wife has also filed a petition in the Sindh High Court demanding disclosure of his whereabouts and immediate release.Earlier, Pakistan media on July 11 reported rallies by the 'Jiye Sindh Quami Mahaz' in Larkana and other parts of Sindh and seminars in Karachi on the alleged usurpation of Sindh resources and land, including in Thatta areas for the Bahria town projects.

Participants at the seminar highlighted that Karachi's green belt was under threat because of the various housing projects.Rasool Bux Khaskheli, President of the Awami Tehrik, speaking at a seminar in Karachi titled "Control Usurpation of lands, democracy in the country and other issues," underlined that the Sindhi people have the first and last right on Sindh lands and that the federal government had no right to control its land and resources.

Other speakers also condemned the arrest of protestors demonstrating against the proposed Bahria town in Karachi, calling for their immediate release.

