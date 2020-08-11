हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
coronavirus vaccine

Russia becomes first country to approve COVID-19 vaccine; President Vladimir Putin's daughter vaccinated

Russia is also hoping to start mass production of the vaccine soon, said the president. Meanwhile, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the first Russian vaccine against the coronavirus will begin to be produced at two sites - the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Binnopharm company, reported sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has successfully registered coronavirus vaccine after the health ministry has given approval. Sharing the success new in a government meeting Putin thanked everyone who worked on the first vaccine against the coronavirus.

Russian President said, '' I hope we will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future, which is very important, '' as reported by sputnik. He further called it as "a very important step for the world".

President Putin also revealed that one of his daughters had been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Sputnik quoted, Putin as saying, ''In this sense, she took part in the experiment. After the first vaccination, she had a body temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, while the following day it was slightly over 37 degrees Celsius, that's it. After the second injection, the second vaccination, her temperature also rose a little, and then everything cleared up, she feels good and the [antibody] titers are high.''

As per Reuters, Russia's coronavirus tally on Tuesday stood at 897,599 with  4,945 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Russia is the fourth largest worst-hit country by coronavirus in the world.

