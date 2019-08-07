close

Afghanistan

Several killed, over 30 injured in car bomb attack outside police station in Kabul

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the station, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

A man carries an injured woman to a hospital after a blast in Kabul (Pic Courtesy: Reuters)

A car bomb exploded on Wednesday outside a police station in the Afghan capital, Kabul, wounding at least 34 people, government officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, in the west of the city during the morning rush hour, which sent a cloud of grey smoke billowing into the sky.

The bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the station, said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Thirty-four wounded people were brought into hospitals, a health ministry spokesman said.

There has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan even though the Taliban and the United States appear close to a historic pact for US troops to withdraw in exchange for a Taliban promise the country would not be used to plot terrorist attacks.

AfghanistanKabulKabul blast
