The opposition parties have nominated Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as their joint candidate for Pakistan`s Prime Minister`s election, scheduled on Monday, local media reported.

The National Assembly will elect a new prime minister of Pakistan on Monday after Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion. PML-N have collected more than one nomination papers for the election from the NA secretariat, as per media reports. The member parties of the joint opposition will also submit nomination papers for Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a report, PTI has not yet requested the nomination papers for the prime minister`s election.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is likely to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has not commented publicly on his ouster but before the vote, he had called for protests. "I am going to struggle," he had said in an address to the nation on Friday.

"I tell all of my supporters across Pakistan, on Sunday, after Isha (evening) prayers, you all have to come out of your homes and protest peacefully against this imported government that is trying to come to power," he had said.

(With agency inputs)

