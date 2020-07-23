Sino-India standoff to continue as China refuses to retreat from LAC

New Delhi: Even as Prime Minister Modi is busy strengthening India's relations with America, China has refused to retreat from the disputed border areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Instead of retreating from the Finger 4 area near Pangong Lake, the Chinese army has deployed 40,000 troops on the LAC, according to latest reports.

The recent disengagement talks between India and China appear to have hardly any effect on the Communist nation, which initially showed the signs of easing border tensions, but that appeared to be merely an eyewash. The Indian Army has started preparations in view of the upcoming winter season, according to the DNA.

Indian Army has also started deploying large numbers of soldiers with other logistic support, apprehending that the standoff may last till winter or maybe even longer. China's current gesture clearly shows its abhorrence for peace initiatives.

India too does not trust China and therefore it is vigilant and prepared to deal with any situation. If this standoff lasts, conditions will be very difficult as the temperature of Ladakh reaches minus 50 degrees in winters. Indian Army, however, is used to such situations and the world is pretty aware of its strength and capability in mountainous areas.

The responsibility now lies on China to follow the promises it had made during the four rounds of Commander-level talks to ease tensions on the border areas. India, therefore, is leaving no stone unturned in its vigilance as well as preparations.

A meeting of Indian Air Force commanders also started at its headquarters in Delhi, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present today. Rajnath Singh is learned to have asked the Indian Air Force to be ready to deal with any situation on the LAC while addressing the inaugural session of the Air Force Commander’s Conference.

The Defence Minister appreciated the proactive response by Indian Air Force in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months, lauding the IAF's airstrikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria also said that Indian Air Force was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats, and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. He said the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable while emphasizing the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.

The Air Force has already made tremendous preparations along the LAC by deploying Sukhoi-30 MKi, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft at strategically important bases in Ladakh. It is also scheduled to receive 5 Rafale fighter jets next week. The MiG-29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Navy will also add to India's military strength in Ladakh.

As China has once again shown its deceptive mindset by not disengaging its troops from border areas, the US has criticised the Chinese PLA for initiating clashes in Ladakh. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Wednesday said: "clashes initiated by" China`s PLA and "its aggression" in Eastern Ladakh was an example of "unacceptable behaviour" by the Communist Party of China.

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit, hosted by US-India Business Council, Pompeo referred to clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley last month and said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers. He said PLA`s latest aggression is "unacceptable behaviour and is condemned."

"Important that democracies like ours work together at a time when we see the true scope of the challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Recent clashes initiated by PLA are examples of CCP`s unacceptable behaviour. Deeply saddened by deaths of 20 Indian service members," the US Secretary of State added.

Pompeo also supported the Indian government`s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok.

Meanwhile, the US has taken strong action against China ordering the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston, thereby, heading towards a major diplomatic confrontation. The move, it said, was aimed "to protect American intellectual property and private information," hinting at cyber espionage.

Reacting strongly to the US move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has termed it as an "unprecedented escalation" and warned retaliatory measures.