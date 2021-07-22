हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacob Zuma

South Africa lets jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma attend brother's funeral

Jacob Zuma, wearing a dark suit and white shirt, was flanked by family members as he walked from his homestead to his brother`s neighbouring property in Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal province.

South Africa lets jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma attend brother&#039;s funeral
Jacob Zuma (File Photo)

Former President Jacob Zuma, whose jailing this month led to South Africa`s worst outbreak of violence in years, was granted compassionate leave to attend the funeral of his younger brother on Thursday. He was back in prison by the afternoon, the government said.

Zuma, wearing a dark suit and white shirt, was flanked by family members as he walked from his homestead to his brother`s neighbouring property in Nkandla, in KwaZulu-Natal province, a Reuters journalist said.

Soldiers patrolled nearby and military and police vehicles were stationed along the road.

Zuma has been incarcerated at Estcourt prison since handing himself over on July 7 to serve a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. The prison is in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Zuma was granted compassionate leave as he was considered a short-term, low-risk inmate, the department of correctional services said in a statement. Zuma was not required to wear an offenders' uniform outside prison walls, it said.

"He was accompanied by correctional officers supported by law enforcement agencies. And we are to confirm that he has returned back to the Estcourt correctional facility as we speak," cabinet minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Zuma, 79, was sentenced last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.

Protests by his supporters broke out when Zuma handed himself over and escalated into riots involving looting and arson that President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as an "insurrection".

The unrest swept across Kwa-Zulu Natal and spread to the country`s economic heartland where Johannesburg is located. Ntshavheni said the death toll had risen to 337. Thousands of soldiers were deployed to help quell the violence, among the worst since the governing African National Congress won South Africa`s first democratic elections in 1994 to replace white minority rule.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacob ZumaSouth AfricaKhumbudzo Ntshavheni
Next
Story

Dutch data protection authority fines TikTok over privacy

Must Watch

PT2M29S

India's Top 10 medal favourites at Tokyo Olympics 2020