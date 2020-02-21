हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China Coronavirus

South Korea worst hit nation by coronavirus after China, confirmed cases reach 156

Altogether 39 of the new cases were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

South Korea worst hit nation by coronavirus after China, confirmed cases reach 156
Image courtesy: Reuters

Seoul: South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus on Friday (February 21), taking its overall figure to 156 and making it the worst-infected country outside China.

Altogether 39 of the new cases were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

More than 80 members of Shincheonji have now been infected, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services before being diagnosed.

The mayor of Daegu, South Korea's fourth-biggest city, with a population of over 2.5 million - has advised residents to stay indoors, and commanders at a major US base in the area restricted access.

Residents wore masks to go about their daily activities Friday.

Shincheonji is often accused of being a cult and claims its founder, Lee Man-hee, has donned the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the day of judgement.

The KCDC said one more case had been confirmed at a hospital in Cheongdo county near Daegu where a total of 16 infections have now been identified, including a long-stay patient who died Wednesday after showing symptoms of pneumonia.

Tags:
China CoronavirusCoronavirusSouth KoreaShincheonji
Next
Story

China reports 889 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, death toll reaches 2236

Must Watch

PT2M27S

DNA: How Larry Tesler the father of cut-copy-paste makes our life easier, who died at 74