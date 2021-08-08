Tropical storm Mirinae to make landfall in Japan's eastern coast today

New Delhi: Tropical storm Mirinae has been approaching the coast of eastern Japan, while heavy rain has been predicted in the Kanto region. As of 3 am on Sunday (August 8, 2021) Mirinae was 30 kilometres west of Hachijo-Jima, one of the Izu Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

It was moving north-northeast at about 25 kilometres per hour, NHK world reported citing The Meteorological Agency.

The storm has been said to have gained strength, with a central atmospheric pressure of 980 hectopascals, winds of up to 83 Km/hour are also expected to hit the region.

As the storm approaches, rain accompanied by thunder could intensify in coastal areas of the Tokai and Kanto regions, and the Izu Islands, NHK World reported.Upto 180mm rain is also expected in the region in the next 24 hours.

While another tropical storm, Lupit, is also likely to approach the Kyushu region.

