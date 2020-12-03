Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for 4 districts of Kerala - Latest updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert on Wednesday for four districts of Kerala due to the approaching tropical Cyclone Burevi. The red alert is issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

The IMD has also issued an Orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of Kerala. Earlier, the IMD had issued yellow alert for these districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami a to discuss the situation prevailing in the two states due to cyclone Burevi. The prime minister also pledged all necessary support from the Centre.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on the conditions prevailing due to Cyclonic Storm Burevi in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas," tweeted PM Modi.

It is expected that Cyclone Burevi would hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala coast on Friday (December 4) morning.

A total of 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala due to Cyclone Burevi. One team is on reserve at Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (December 3) spoke to Tamil Nadu CM and Kerala CM to take stock of the situation. "Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the States," he said.

According to IMD, Cyclone Burevi is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph.