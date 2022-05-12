New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Sweden this week to discuss security, was trolled heavily online after a picture of him wearing full suit while rowing a boat went viral on the internet.

The picture of Johnson rowing Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in a boat was captured sparking memes on social media.

You may have seen the photo of Boris Johnson out for a row with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson. The boat is called Harpsundsekan and there's a long-running tradition of visiting leaders going out on the water with the Swedish prime minister. pic.twitter.com/3aQ9fpS5JP — TLDR News UK (@TLDRNewsUK) May 11, 2022

Many netizens made jokes about Andersson’s slightly fearful look as Johnson begins rowing.

The picture was taken in a Harpsundsekan boat on a lake. According to reports, it’s a tradition amongst the Swedish Prime Minister that visiting leaders go for a short boat ride.

While reacting to the picture, a netizen wrote, "Boris Johnson is like 'I've rowed in suits all my life and I'm gonna be alright'."

Check out the memes here:

I love how @SwedishPM wears a floatation device when @BorisJohnson is like "I've rowed in suits all my life and I'm gonna be aiight". https://t.co/UbdxBTYbrT — Sebastian Bruns (@naval_gazing) May 11, 2022

Push him over. Push. Him. Over. https://t.co/wS6CLwcpRT — Andrea Let Tangle & Whisper Kiss (@FeoUltima) May 11, 2022