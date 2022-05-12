हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UK Prime Minister

UK PM Boris Johnson trolled online, picture of him rowing a boat in suit goes viral

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Sweden this week to discuss security, was trolled heavily online after a picture of him wearing full suit while rowing a boat went viral on the internet. 

UK PM Boris Johnson trolled online, picture of him rowing a boat in suit goes viral

New Delhi: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Sweden this week to discuss security, was trolled heavily online after a picture of him wearing full suit while rowing a boat went viral on the internet. 

The picture of Johnson rowing Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in a boat was captured sparking memes on social media.

Many netizens made jokes about Andersson’s slightly fearful look as Johnson begins rowing.

The picture was taken in a Harpsundsekan boat on a lake. According to reports, it’s a tradition amongst the Swedish Prime Minister that visiting leaders go for a short boat ride.

While reacting to the picture, a netizen wrote, "Boris Johnson is like 'I've rowed in suits all my life and I'm gonna be alright'."

Check out the memes here: 

Tags:
UK Prime MinisterBoris JohnsonSwedenSwedish Prime MinisterMagdalena Andersson
