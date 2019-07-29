close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street

Boris Johnson, 55, and his wife Marina Wheeler, who have four children together, announced in September that they had separated and would divorce after 25 years.

UK PM Boris Johnson and partner take up residence in Downing Street
Reuters photo of Carrie Symonds, partner of UK PM Boris Johnson.

London: Prime Minister Boris Johnson will move into his official Downing Street residence on Monday and will be joined by his partner Carrie Symonds, his spokeswoman said.

When Johnson entered the black door of No. 10 Downing Street last week as Britain`s new prime minister, he was the first for nearly half a century to do so unaccompanied by a spouse. Instead, Symonds, former head of communications for his Conservative Party, stood nearby with his staff.

Asked if Johnson's partner would be moving into 10 Downing Street, the spokeswoman said: "The PM is officially moving in today and yes, his partner will be living there."

She declined to give any more details.

For decades, any new prime minister has been expected to take part in a somewhat contrived set-piece of waving to the massed ranks of the media on crossing the threshold of No.10 for the first time - with a spouse, and perhaps their children.

But Johnson, 55, and his wife Marina Wheeler, who have four children together, announced in September that they had separated and would divorce after 25 years. It is not clear whether that divorce has been finalised.

Tags:
Boris Johnson
Next
Story

At least 3 killed in California garlic fest shooting, suspect in custody

Must Watch

PT4M30S

5W1H: Yogi Adityanath Cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh soon