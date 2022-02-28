Ukraine President signs EU membership application amid war with Russia

New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (February 28) has signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union amid escalating military crisis with Russia, announced the Parliament of Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union, announces Parliament of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/n6JDfh1G6k — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

The major development comes after the Ukrainian president appealed to the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I`m sure that`s fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.

Meanwhile, the EU, which has retaliated against Russia for its aggression through a string of economic and trade sanctions, has banned Russian airlines from its airspace.

In response, Moscow has also barred airline flights from 36 countries including all 27 members of the European Union like UK, and Germany.

Additionally, the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday also said that Brussels is determined to send additional weapons supplies to Ukraine.

This comes at a time when the European Union on Sunday said that it will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine and also announced a slew of fresh sanctions against Russia.

"We are stepping up our support for Ukraine," Borrell said.

Speaking at a meeting of EU defence ministers on Monday, Borrell said the emergency conference was aimed at discussing "the military situation on the ground, how the war in Ukraine is going on," reported Sputnik.

