UN human rights body to hold special session over Afghanistan situation on August 24

New Delhi: The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will hold a special session on August 24 to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban have overthrown the government.

In a tweet, the human rights body said that the session has been called to address “Serious Human Rights Concerns and Situation in Afghanistan”.

#SS31 | Human Rights Council to Hold a Special Session on 24 August to Address the “Serious Human Rights Concerns and Situation in #Afghanistan” https://t.co/6RoQwfnRqD pic.twitter.com/XEcQPH4zdM — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) August 18, 2021

The session is being convened with the support of 60 observer states so far, including India, France, Japan, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

Pointing out that 80 per cent of those fleeing from Afghanistan are women and children, the UNHRC has said that the rights of all Afghans must be defended.

In another tweet, the UN Human Rights said, "We call on the int'l community to extend all possible support to those who may be at imminent risk, and we call on the Taliban to demonstrate that fears for safety of so many are addressed."

#Afghanistan: We call on the int'l community to extend all possible support to those who may be at imminent risk, and we call on the Taliban to demonstrate that fears for safety of so many are addressed. The rights of all Afghans must be defended. https://t.co/wRPHGbKTur pic.twitter.com/08PQxGEnF6 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) August 17, 2021

Harrowing visuals have emerged from the Kabul airport where the locals were seen trying to board aircraft in an attempt to flee the country. People have been lining up at the airport since the Taliban captured Kabul.

Many countries have expressed concern over the plight of people, especially the women, under the Taliban rule.

Read more about Taliban here: Taliban's History

Live TV