A Ukrainian girl from Russia occupied Kherson region has put up horrifying allegations of rape and torture on Russian soldiers. The girl, who is 6-months-pregnant at the time of incident, has claimed that a Russian soldier raped her on gunpoint in march.

In a report by CNN, the girl said that a Russian soldier, who according to her was from Donetsk region and was called "Blue" by his fellow soldiers, threatened her with a gang-rape if she didn't obey his instructions. "Two Russia soldiers came. One of them was heavily drunk. They first called my mother into the room. He let my mother go quickly," the girl tells CNN Reporter in a video interview.

"Later, he called for me. He asked me to undress. I resisted. He pointed a gun at me and said that he would kill me if I didn't agree," she said. "When I resisted, he said sleep with me or I'll bring 20 more men with me," she added. The girl said that some of the Russian soldiers, who came to the scene later, were "disgusted by their fellow soldier's act" and even tried to help her.

They later took her to a nearby Russian soldiers' unit.

"I was again taken a to a room. Where a Russian commander said same things. He too shouted at me and I started crying," the girl said, adding "This soldier didn't do anything and said that he was only testing me if I were lying."