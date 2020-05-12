US President Donald Trump ends coronavirus news conference abruptly after spat with Asian-American reporter

US President Donald Trump is famous for losing his temper every now and then and on Monday (May 11) he did it again as he abruptly ended his coronavirus news briefing after getting into a spat with an Asian American reporter.

CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked Trump why he kept on saying that the US was doing far better than other countries when it came to testing coronavirus patients.

“Why does that matter?” she asked. “Why is this a global competition when, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?”

“They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world,” Trump replied. “And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, OK?”

Jiang, who calls herself in her Twitter bio as a “Chinese born West Virginian,” pushed back.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” she said, implying that President Trump was targeting her due to her race.

“I’m saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that,” Trump said.

President Trump tried to end the topic by moving on to another reporter but Jiang kept seeking his response.

Trump called on another reporter but then called on someone else.

When the woman tried to ask her question, Trump ended the news briefing abruptly and went inside the White House.

The internet was quick to rally round Jiang, with the hashtag #StandWithWeijiaJiang soon trending on Twitter.

It is to be noted that Trump has been vocal about his dislike for the news media and has often into heated argument with journalists during his coronavirus briefings.

Notably, US have lost over 80,000 lives due to the coronavirus pandemic, out of more than 1.3 million cases, according to the latest figures on Monday from Johns Hopkins University.