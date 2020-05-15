US President Donald Trump rules out renegotiation with China over trade deal

US President Donald Trump has categorically ruled out any plans to renogotiate the trade deal agreement with China. The two countries, in the beginning of the year, had signed of a trade deal which brought an end to the two-year tariff war.

On Thursday, Trump said, "The Chinese said somewhere that they would like to renegotiate the (trade) deal. We are not going to renegotiate." Trump was quoted as saying in an interview to an American news channel.

He further said that he does not want to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping, "I have a very good relationship, but I just -- right now I don't want to speak to him," he said.

Trump suggested that US could do something about it like cut off relationship with China and save $500 billion.

"There are many things we could do. We could do things, we could cut off the whole relationship... You would save USD 500 billion, if you cut off the whole relationship. Look, at what point does -- and I said this for years I said it with other countries also you know -- China is not the only country ripping us off at the NATO where we defend Europe for nothing by the way essentially nothing I was able to get them to pay hundreds of billions of dollars more," he said.

The US is upset with Beijing's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the outbreak which broke in China in December last year before spreading across the world killing over 3,00,000 people, including 80,000 in America.

The lawmakers and opinion-makers in the US are putting pressure on Trump to take stringent action against China. Moreover, Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have already claimed that the deadly virus originated from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology.