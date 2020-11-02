US Presidential election 2020: Donald Trump has an upper hand over Joe Biden as he leads in Iowa state, says poll

A day ahead of the US election 2020, the Republican Presidential candidate and incumbent US President Donald Trump has taken over the lead in Iowa state, according to the poll conducted by Selzer & Co for the Des Moines Register and Mediacom between October 26 and 29.

The polls said that Donald Trump led by 48% to 41% for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden. Both Trump and Biden had campaigned in Iowa in October.

Earlier last month, a Monmouth University Poll revealed that Trump was ahead with 48 per cent compared to Biden's 47 per cent.

Although, the latest national polls said that Biden had an upper hand over Trump.

Trump leading in the new poll against his Democratic rival in the state of Iowa shows the last-minute shift in support towards the Republican.

This is to be noted that this is the first time in the history of American elections that the early voter count has reached over 90 million.

As per a tally posted by the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, more than 90 million American voters have already cast their ballots and the number is expected to grow by the end of November 3.