Top key moments of presidential campaign in US election 2020

With the US election 2020 is round the corner, the coronavirus hit presidential campaign has entered its last full day on Monday (November 2, 2020). The campaigning witnessed the Republican and incumbent US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden hold several rallies across the country with coronavirus restrictions.



As the US enters the final moments of the presidential campaign, here's a look at the top key moments:

1. US President Donald Trump contracts COVID-19: After weeks of holding in-person rallies amid COVID-19 outbreak, US President Donald Trump announced on October 2, 2020, that he has tested positive for the virus. A short illness and quarantine period kept him off the campaign trail for 10 days.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

2. The first Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate: The much anticipated Donald Trump-Joe Biden debate took place on September 29, 2020, while the third and final face-off between the two held on October 22.

3. Justice Ginsburg death: The presidential campaign was also hit by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 18, 2020. She succumbed to cancer with less than two months before the November 3 election.



4. Kamala Harris joins Joe Biden: Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate on August 11, 2020.

5. Protests outside the White House: The US witnessed wide-spread protests in the wake of the death of a black man - George Floyd on May 25 under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. This also led to several protestors gathering in front of the White House on June 1, 2020.

6. Bernie Sanders drops out: Trailing Biden badly in delegates and with the coronavirus outbreak paralyzing the nation, Bernie Sanders became the final rival for the Democratic nomination to drop out of the race on April 8, 2020.

7. Donald Trump acquitted: Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial ended on February 5, 2020, with him cleared on two charges brought by Democrats.

