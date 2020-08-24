हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mike Pompeo

US Secretary Mike Pompeo meets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses ways to address Iranian malign influence

Secretary Pompeo reiterated that America’s commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering.  

Photo: Twitter/@netanyahu

Jerusalem: The United States Secretary Mike Pompeo on Monday (August 24, 2020) met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and discussed the ongoing efforts to counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region. 

Pompeo and Netanyahu also talked about the success of the Abraham Accords agreement and establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.  

After the meeting, Israeli PM while referring to the US Secretary was quoted saying, "We have met here in Jerusalem and in Washington and in so many places in between, but every meeting was characterized by that same powerful alliance of values that has informed your activity and the activity of the Trump administration that cements even further the historic American-Israeli alliance." 

He added, "I want to thank you, I want to thank the President, for all that you’ve done for Israel’s security and everything you’re doing to solidify this friendship."

Netanyahu also commented on Iran and expressed, "The US has stood up to Iran’s aggression and triggered the snapback sanctions.  I want to commend US for doing so. I think people should realize that the Iran deal failed just as we predicted. Not only did it not mollify Iran’s aggression, it fueled it, it increased it." 

"We’ve seen Iran, since the JCPOA was concluded, emerging from its cage and devouring one country after another, targeting countries with rockets, with terrorism, with pillage and plunder and murder – murder – all over the Middle East and even beyond the Middle East, including into US' hemisphere," stated Israeli PM.

While addressing the press, Pompeo said, "President Trump’s made clear that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon and we are determined to use every tool that we have to ensure that they can’t get access to high-end weapon systems, air defense systems."

"We think it’s in the best interest of the whole world – many of these leaders tell me so privately. It’s time to stand up. It’s time to publicly account for the fact that Iran is on the cusp on October 18th of having access to those weapons and the money that will come from their sale of those weapons that will be used to inflict real harm, not only in the Middle East but in Europe as well."

"I’m confident that we’ll achieve that and I welcome Israeli and Gulf state support for our effort. The people most impacted by Iran having weapon systems are all in favor of this arms embargo being extended. The rest of the world should join us," said the US Secretary.

Pompeo is on a visit to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates to discuss Iran’s 'malign influence' and will conclude his trip on August 28.

