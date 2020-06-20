US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses China of 'rogue' attitude with neighbours

A day after expressing his condolences on the death of 20 Indian soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese at Galwan Valley, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday launched a scathing attack on China accusing it of displaying "rogue" attitude in its neighbourhood, and for "pushing disinformation and malicious cyber campaigns."

Pompeo made these remarks during an online conference on democracy held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"The PLA (People`s Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world`s most populous democracy. It's militarising the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes," Pompeo was quoted as saying by ANI.

The secretary said that the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, which was in violation of an UN-registered treaty and the rights of its citizens. This is one of many international treaties broken by the Chinese regime.

The US and China have been at odds over several issues including trade, China's alleged misappropriate handling of the coronavirus outbreak, breaking human rights of Chinese Muslims, the status of Hong Kong and increasing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.

China has also become a key issue in the US 2020 presidential campaign.