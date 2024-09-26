US: Temple Defaced With Anti-Hindu Graffiti In California, 2nd In Less Than 10 Days

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in the Sacramento area of California was on Wednesday desecrated with anti-Hindu messages. This is the second such incident in the United States in less than 10 days. A similar act of vandalism took place at the BAPS Mandir in New York. The messages included phrases such as "Hindus go back."

The messages prompted concerns among the local Hindu community, and in response, the community expressed their commitment to standing united against hate. "Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: "ndus go back!" We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," the BAPS Public Affairs said in a post in X.

Less than 10 days after the desecration of the @BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: “Hindus go back!” We stand united against hate with prayers for peace. — BAPS Public Affairs (@BAPS_PubAffairs) September 25, 2024

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, sheriff deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where the graffiti was discovered. Deputies also said that vandals had also cut water lines at the property.

Responding to the vandalism, Ami Bera, representing CA06 and Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives, posted on X, "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected."

There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community.



All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected. https://t.co/TRX3Q7XJ6t — Ami Bera, M.D. (@RepBera) September 25, 2024

The Hindu American Foundation, promoting human dignity, mutual respect, and pluralism, thanked Beri for raising the issue of hate crime targeting a Hindu temple.

"Thank you @RepBera. This vandalism is an anti-Hindu hate crime targeting a Hindu temple with messages conflating Hindus with the Govt of India and telling Hindus to 'go home'," posted Hindu American Foundation on X.

After the incident came to light, leaders of the Hindu community gathered at the temple in Sacramento for a prayer ceremony calling for "peace and unity".

Earlier, a similar incident of vandalism took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York on September 17, 2024.

The Consulate General of India in New York had also condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, labelling it "unacceptable."

Several US lawmakers also condemned the desecration of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in New York's demanded accountability from the authorities. Congressmen also raised concerns about repeated incidents of hate and violence in the country. Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar strongly condemned the "hideous act" and stressed that such acts of "vandalism, bigotry, and hate" must be fully investigated.