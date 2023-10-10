trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673527
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Watch: Hamas Terrorists Were Invading Israel; Air Force Destroyed Them In Seconds

The Israeli Air Force shared a video where Hamas militants were moving towards Israel and were destroyed to pieces by the IAF in seconds.s

The war between Israel and Hamas has intensified with the Israeli Defence Forces and Israeli Air Force placing the Gaza Strip under complete seizure. So far, over 900 Israeli people have died so far while over 2,700 are said to be injured. On the other hand, there have been over 700 deaths including Hamas militants have been reported from Palestine. As the battle continues, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) has been keeping a close watch on borders while decimating Hamas targets in Gaza. 

In one such incident, the IAF shared a video where Hamas militants were moving towards Israel and were destroyed to pieces by the IAF in seconds. "WATCH: This armed terrorist squad from Gaza was identified on their way to kill Israeli civilians inside of Israeli territory. We made sure to stop them before they could attack our civilians," said the IAF.

The IAF also issued a brief statement saying that there is no official call by Israel for residents of the Gaza Strip to exit into Egypt. "In recent days, the IDF has been instructing the population inside of the Gaza Strip to distance themselves from designated areas. We emphasize that there is no official call by Israel for residents of the Gaza Strip to exit into Egypt," said the IAF.

On the other hand, Israel has also responded to Hamas's threat of killing hostages. Israel has said that even if Hamas kills Israeli hostages, the situation in Gaza is not going to change. This means Israel will continue its military operations against Hamas. Earlier, Hamas had warned that it would kill hostages one by one in the ISIS style and post the video on social media if Israel continued to hit civilian areas without warning.

